Stylist Jessica Mulroney is in town to visit

Meghan Markle’s best friend and her little girl have been spotted visiting a toy shop within walking distance of Frogmore Cottage.

Stylist Jessica Mulroney was also seen at an airport in Toronto earlier this week waiting to board a plane to London sparking rumours she was planning to visit Meghan, 37, and the new royal baby, Archie.

Jessica, 39, shared a picture of her daughter, Ivy, five, at a shop that eagle-eyed fans are convinced is in Windsor.

Her followers quickly identified the shop as Daniel Department Store – three minutes from Frogmore Cottage.

In the cute snap, Ivy can be seen wearing a pair of pink Converse trainers and a pink bomber jacket.

The caption simply reads: ‘Squirrel’.

One fan wrote: ‘Can I give some more love for Daniel dept store? My fav shopping place in Ldn.’

Referring to baby Archie, another wrote: ‘Have fun shopping and visiting friends with a wee newborn baby!’

Jessica’s husband Ben also posted a picture of the London Eye on his Instagram stories this week – hinting that he was waiting for Jessica to arrive before driving down to Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile Meghan’s mum Doria, who has been in the UK since before the baby was born, is reportedly back in LA.

Yoga teacher Doria, 62, has returned to her studio in sunny California but Meg and Harry have set aside a suite for her in their new family home.

Baby Archie hasn’t been seen since his debut photo call a few days after he was born on May 6 and it is expected he won’t be shown in public until his christening in a few months time.

No godparents have been confirmed yet but rumour has it George Clooney may in the running.

Watch this space!