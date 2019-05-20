Meghan reportedly had her eye on another British hunk before Harry came along!

The Duchess of Sussex exchanged online messages with X-Factor winner Matt Cardle just months before she met Prince Harry, it’s been claimed.

Meghan, 37, was said to have messaged the singer back in 2015 to compliment him on his talents after they followed each other on social media.

At the time Matt was prepping to appear on stage in the West End musical Memphis.

Meanwhile recently divorced Suits star Meghan was allegedly spending time in the UK in the hopes she would meet a British man, following her split from her first husband, Trevor Engelson in 2013.

The former Hollywood actress, who married Prince Harry in May last year, is said to have also been romantically pursued by Cheryl Tweedy’s ex hubby Ashley Cole.

A source revealed: ‘Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits.

‘But he was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work.’

Speaking to The Sun the insider added that Meg had suggested the two of them meet up, before Matt ignored her messages in favour of a new flame.

They continued: ‘Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up.

‘But then he met his girlfriend and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan so he ended up ghosting her.

‘It felt like there could have been a connection but the timing was wrong. He didn’t reply to her last message.’

Despite the fleeting online fling with Meghan, Matt is still in a serious relationship with his girlfriend Amber Hernaman, who he reportedly credits for keeping him sober after he battled with alcohol and drugs following his X-Factor win.