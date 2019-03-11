Meghan joined the royals for an extra special engagement

It looks like Meghan Markle has well and truly settled in the UK as she stepped out wearing our very own Victoria Beckham today.

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible arriving alongside husband Prince Harry as the pair attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Showing off her blossoming baby bump, Meghan donned the chain-print Victoria Beckham dress complete with a white coat, dark green clutch and matching heels.

Just as stylish as ever, the royal added a white circular hat to her chic outfit as she smiled for the gathering crowds.

Meghan isn’t the only famous face to have worn 44-year-old Vic’s designs, as her line is loved by the likes of Cheryl, Naomi Campbell and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Meanwhile, The Duchess made a quick change after visiting Canada House earlier today where she wore a green Erdem dress while attending an event showcasing the diverse community of young Canadians living in the UK.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also joined the Commonwealth Day Service this afternoon with the Duchess of Cambridge choosing a red coat dress by Catherine Walker teamed with a fascinator.

The Duke matched his wife with a red tie, while his grandmother the Queen arrived in an amazing purple number with a matching hat.

This comes after former Suits actress Meghan was named Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust last week.

Kensington Palace announced the exciting news on Friday, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

The palace statement said: ‘The Duchess of Sussex will today become Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

‘The Trust, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President, exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world who are driving positive social change, serving their communities and providing hope, work and self-employment opportunities for others.

‘In this new role, the Duchess will highlight the trust’s partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls.’