Meghan Markle’s make-up artist breaks down in tears in heartfelt interview as he defends royal

The Duchess of Sussex's make-up artist and good friend said she doesn't deserve all the negative press

Meghan Markle’s close friend broke down in tears during an emotional interview in which he defended the Duchess of Sussex.

In the CBS chat about Meghan and husband Prince Harry, make up artist Daniel Martin welled up as he claimed the former actress doesn’t deserve the negative press she’s been targeted with.

The beauty guru, who did Meghan’s make up for her royal wedding to Harry, gushed about his friendship with the new mum to the US news channel.

He said, ‘She’s still Meghan to me.

‘I know her so well. I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press.

‘What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them.’

Rubbishing rumours of Meghan’s demanding behaviour, he added, ‘It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I’ve worked with her, she’s never had a diva fit, never.’

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month, naming the royal son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Commenting on his hopes for the newborn’s future, Daniel continued, ‘Their child is going to represent what the world is now. This is a dawn of a new generation. I don’t know, it’s just relevant.’

Since the birth of the tot, the couple, who are approaching the one year anniversary of their fairy tale wedding, have shared an adorable snapshot of little Archie’s feet on their shared Instagram account.

In a sweet nod to the mums of the world, the touching caption read, ‘Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.

‘We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.

‘Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe.

‘This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.’

Taken from our sister site, Woman