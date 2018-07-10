The former X Factor judge is scary by name AND nature!

Mel B is scary by name and famously scary by nature.

And she gives Louis Walsh a fright as she has a go at him for grabbing her bum live on TV in a clip that’s re-surfaced online.

Mel and Louis, along with fellow judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl were being interviewed by Sarah Jane Crawford on The Xtra Factor in 2014 when Louis put his arm around her.

In the clip, Mel is seen getting visibly annoyed by Louis, 65, as he taps her on the side.

Stopping the interview, Mel says: ‘Hold on a second, hold on.’

She then turns to Louis and asks: ‘Why are you grabbing my butt?’

Sarah Jane then jokingly tells him off:”Louis! Hands where we can see them please.”

But Mel isn’t happy and then calls Louis “inappropriate” before moving further away from him.

Mel replaced Nicole Scherzinger as the fourth X Factor judge in 2014, and then Rita Ora took her place the following year.

Meanwhile, Louis has appeared in every series since it started in 2004, but he’s decided to quit and won’t be sat on the judging panel this year.

‘I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave,’ Louis said in a statement.

‘I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world!’

Louis quitting came amid reports that Simon had been planning to fire him.

So who WILL be on this year’s panel? Well it’s been revealed that three new faces will join, though Sharon Osbourne is set to return for the live shows but will skip the auditions stage.