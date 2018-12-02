Mel B makes VERY intimate confession about her relationship with Peter Andre

The pair used to date...

Mel B has never been afraid to share what she’s thinking – in fact, she’s always been the most outspoken celebs out there!

With the recent release of her new book, Brutally Honest, she’s also opened up even more to fans – sharing many details about the breakdown of her marriage, and her feelings about the Spice Girls split for the first time.

But one thing she’s never shyed away from discussing is her relationships – and, ahem, her sex life.

And she’s recently opened up about the very intimate details of her relationship with one very famous man – Peter Andre.

In a new interview with the Guardian Weekend magazine, the 43-year-old dished on the pair’s sex life, revealing that Peter was a “fantastic lover”. She also confessed that she’d often call him in the night for hook-ups. Oo-er!

Mel B admitted: ‘He [Peter] was my booty call – a fantastic lover.

‘And he was so polite. He’d ask before he kissed me!’ Aww!

During the interview, the Spice Girl went on to praise some more of her former lovers, including Peter.

She said: ‘Max Beesley. Peter Andre. Eddie [Murphy]. They’re all lovely guys.

‘I’ve had some really kind, loving relationships.’

It’s thought that Mel and Peter met and started dating back in the 90s, when the pair were both making waves in the music industry.

In fact, Peter recently offered his support to Mel, following her divorce from Stephen Belafonte and the dramatic fall-out after it.

In his new magazine column, he said, ‘I’ve known Mel for years and I hope she’s OK.

‘I’ve not spoken to Mel since January, when I performed on Lip Sync Battle UK… But I’ll always be there if she needs me.’

Aww – it’s clear these two have a lovely, enduring friendship.