The former Spice Girls star was all smiles last night

Mel B has had a tough few months after she revealed she’s checking into rehab to battle her issues with alcohol and sex addiction.

The Spice Girl confessed that she had hit ‘crisis point’, and that she had been ‘drinking to numb the pain’, after her messy divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

But despite drama in her personal life, Mel was determined to let her hair down as she hit the red carpet with boss Simon Cowell and fellow judge Howie Mandel for a live broadcast of America’s Got Talent last night.

The mum-of-three looked amazing in a pink sleeveless gown which featured a slit up the side and a belt around the waist.

Pairing the look with some diamante heels and a silver necklace and matching earrings, the telly star looked happier than ever as she laughed with 58-year-old Simon.

After bumping into Howie, 62, at the glitzy event Mel could be seen flinging her arms out to stop him passing by.

This comes after Simon revealed he was standing by Mel to stay as a judge on America’s Got Talent during her ongoing dispute with ex Stephen.

A show insider told The Sun: ‘There are no plans to take Mel off air. When she’s at the show, she is focused and in the zone. Simon remains fully supportive.’

Mel and Stephen’s divorce was finalised last month after a lengthy battle, with the singer ordered to pay her ex’s legal fees of $350,000 (£270,000).

She was also told to pay 43-year-old Stephen $5,000 (£3,800) a month in child support for their daughter, Madison.

And following the split, Mel opened up about her mental health in a frank chat with The Sun on Sunday.

‘The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,’ she said.

‘I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life.

‘I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.’

She then added: ‘Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol – it is underneath all that.

‘I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No-one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it.’