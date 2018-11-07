They wanna really really really wanna zig-a-zig ahh!

It’s only been a day since The Spice Girls announced they’re getting back together – minus Posh Spice – but it seems they have already gone back to their roots.

Melanie Chisholm, 44 Geri Horner, 46 and Melanie Brown, 43 were seen out and about this morning wearing outfits very similar to the ones they wore nearly 20 years ago.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Victoria Beckham FINALLY addresses her decision to snub Spice Girls reunion tour

Scary Spice donned thigh-high brown leather boots and a floor length leopard print coat in homage to the ‘Say you’ll be there’ video, while Sporty Spice dusted off her trainers and paired them with a dressed down jeans and white tee combo.

Unfortunately there wasn’t a union jack dress in sight but Ginger Spice didn’t disappoint.

Never one to shy away from the cameras she wore an all white figure-hugging ensemble showing off her slender frame.

The ladies were snapped in the outfits as they did the rounds this morning to promote their upcoming reunion tour.

They stopped off at BBC Radio Two to speak to breakfast show host Chris Evans later followed by an interview with Heart breakfast show hosts Jamie Theakston with co-host AND fellow bandmate Emma Bunton, 42.

Baby Spice was also seen to be sporting a new baby pink hair do as a nod to her alter ego.

During the interview Mel C spoke of 44-year-old Victoria Beckham’s absence due to ‘business commitments’ and explained: ‘She obviously was and still is a huge part of the band.’

She added: ‘We support her and she’s supporting us.’

The reunion tour will kick off on June 1, 2019 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and will finish at Wembley Stadium on June 15.

This won’t be the first time the band have performed as a foursome, as Geri previously left the band in 1998 leaving them to carry on without her until their official split in 2000.

It looks like the ladies are ready to Spice up your life again!

Words by Leanne Carr