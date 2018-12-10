Mel B undergoes three hour surgery after suffering from ‘two broken ribs and a severed hand’

Poor Mel!

Mel B has really been through the mill in 2018, what with her split from hubby Stephen Belafonte and her reported money woes.

And it looks like things just got a whole lot worse for the 43-year-old. Posting a shock snap of her in hospotal the America’s Got Talent judge revealed that she had been rushed to the emergency room in New York for urgent treatment.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Mel B makes VERY intimate confession about her relationship with Peter Andre

Captioning the snap she revealed that the unforseen event had led her to cancel a planned book signing.

Detailing her injuries she wrote: ‘Suffering two broken ribs, a severed right hand needing emergency care, to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling.

‘I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I apologise to each and everyone of you who bought their tickets to meet me today. I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date. I promise.’

She went on to thank those around her for their support: ‘For now my right hand/arm is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain, but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #hospital #needtimetoheal.’

Fans of the singer-cum-presenter were quick to react to the news, offering their thoughts and sympathies.

One wrote: ‘What happened. Hope you feel better soon lovely.’

Another added: ‘Feel better. Self-care is important right now, take time for yourself.’

While a third continued: ‘We are all with you #realgirlpower.’

The good news is that Mel – aka Scary Spice – should have plenty of time to recuperate ahead of the much anticipated Spice Girls reunion tour in 2019.

Mel B will be joined by Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), with the tour kicking off in Dublin on May 24th.