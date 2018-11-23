Mel B is feeling nostalgic

Mel B has faced a tough few years after the breakdown of her marriage to ex Stephen Belafonte, PTSD diagnosis and rehab stint over the summer.

But it looks like the former Spice Girls star is feeling nostalgic about her struggles as she’s taken to Instagram with an emotional message thanking her mum for all her support.

Next to a sweet throwback picture of herself sitting on her mother Andrea Brown’s knee, the 43-year-old told her 1.4 million followers that it was thanks to her that she ended up in the Spice Girls.

‘I told my mum I wanted to be a dancer..she bought me dance shoes,’ the captions started.

‘I told my mum I was going to audition to be one of the Von Trapps (the white kids) in The Sound Of Music – she packed my lunch and took me there.

‘I told my mum I wanted to audition for a girl group that became The Spice Girls she gave me the bus fare and wished me good luck.’

Speaking about her own children Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and Madison, seven, the popstar continued: ‘Its soooo important to Believe in your kids. I tell my girls they can do anything.’

Before adding the hastags: ‘#loveyourchildrenunconditionally#familyfirst #mums.’

And fans were quick to comment of the throwback, as one wrote: ‘Adorable💖💖💖 your mom must be fantastic! Your smile is still the same 😘😘😘.’

While another said: ‘You have been an inspiration to many @officialmelb.’

Despite the sweet post, Mel and Andrea haven’t always had an easy ride and their difficult relationship hit the headlines last year.

In a series of explosive emails which were made public, Mel’s mum and sister reportedly branded her a ‘narcissist’ and accused the star of ignoring requests to visit her late father Martin while he was battling cancer in hospital.

Although it looks like the family have put their past troubles behind them, as the ladies reunited to celebrate Mel’s daughter Angel’s birthday back in April.