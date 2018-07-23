Look away, Victoria!

Ever since they teased a reunion last year, we’ve been counting down the minutes until the Spice Girls finally get back together.

And it looks like it could be happening sooner than we think as Mel B has now revealed all her former bandmates are onboard – even Victoria Beckham!

Appearing on Loose Women for the first time as a panelist, the 43-year-old excitedly admitted: ‘We are getting back together for sure, I’m seeing Geri later today. It was an amazing, brilliant journey!’

When she was then asked whether the whole group would be involved, Mel said: ‘There’s one that’s been a bit difficult. But she’s getting roped in.’

Before adding: ‘We are going to start this year and then go on till next year.’

Now, while Mel didn’t give away who the ‘difficult’ member of the former girlband is, we reckon she might be taking a little dig at Victoria who was rumoured to have pulled the plug on a Spice Girls reunion earlier this year.

Despite sharing a photo next to Mel and the rest of her pals Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C, insiders at the time claimed 44-year-old Vic wasn’t keen on slipping back into that LBD and taking to the stage.

‘The Spice Girls are in disarray’, a source told The Sun at the time.

‘While Victoria has always insisted she’d never tour, the others believed Simon would get her on board.

‘They had a £150million proposal in the offing — with a headline performance at Wembley — and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up.

‘With things still up in the air, there were a few heated debates between the girls and Victoria.

‘Simon was brought in to convince her to take the offer but now he’s failed they feel he’s used them to put his name back on the map.’

PLEASE let this happen.