Just. Wow.

As well as being talented, funny and ridiculously stylish, Michelle Keegan has an absolutely incredible figure. Seriously, we don’t know how she does it.

And the Our Girl star has been showing off her amazing bikini body once again this week as she shared a throwback photo on Instagram.

In celebration of her pals birthday, 31-year-old Michelle uploaded a series of snaps sending her well wishes – one of which sees her wearing a mask of her friend’s face while posing in a sparkly two piece.

‘Love you that much I wear your face on the regular’, the actress wrote next to the snap where she can be seen with her hand on her hips with a white sarong tied around her waist. And how great does she look?

In another holiday photo, Mark Wright‘s wife is posing with her friends while wearing a white bikini and matching floppy hat.

Clearly having a good time, bare-faced Mich is holding a cocktail while glancing back at the camera.

These photos come after the former Corrie actress hit the headlines last week when hubby Mark’s dad made a very cryptic comment about her on social media.