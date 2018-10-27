We can’t wait to see this!

Michelle Keegan has been confirmed as one of the stars of The Great Celebrity Bake Off ahead of its airdate next year.

The news was confirmed during Stand Up To Cancer last night, and Michelle, 31, will be facing competition from stars including Caroline Flack and Russell Brand.

After the news was confirmed fans took to social media to share their excitement over the special series of Great British Bake Off, which will raise money for charity.

One wrote: ‘That buzz when your fave is on SU2C Celebrity Bake Off @michkeegan can’t wait.’ Another said: ‘Michelle Keegan and Caroline Flack on Celebrity Bake Off in in the Spring. My GF always bugs me to watch that with her… I now have an excuse.’

And a third wrote: ‘@michkeegan on SU2C Bake Off has made my year!’

Other celebs hoping to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith include presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, Made In Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, actress Sally Lindsay and comedian Jonny Vegas.

It’s likely Michelle’s series will air in March, as that’s when this year’s famous hopefuls took to the famous white tent to bake up a storm.

Over the four rounds, Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher, comedian Harry Hill, Diversity star Perri Kiely and politician Ruth Davison were crowned star bakers.

Michelle’s husband Mark Wright was also involved in Friday night’s Stand Up To Cancer – with him and mate Olly Murs going head-to-head in a hilarious game of ‘Wally Ball’. See the clip below!