These two looked so cute!

Michelle Keegan has got it oh so right with her latest red carpet look at the National Television Awards.

The actress looked incredible as she showcased her legs in a white mini-dress complete with a ruffled skirt and puffy sleeves.

Keeping her hair straight, the former Coronation Street star went for a low-key makeup look adding a simple glossy lip and smokey eye.

And Mich’s husband Mark Wright, 31, also gave his wife a run for her money in the style stakes as he stepped out in a shiny navy three-piece suit.

The reality star looked a far cry from him TOWIE days as he posed for the cameras while cuddling up to 31-year-old Michelle.

This comes after Mark jetted home from his job as a presenter in LA to support his wife after she was nominated for Best Drama Performance for her role as Georgie Lane in BBC’s Our Girl.

And despite their loved-up display, Michelle was recently forced to hit out claims she’s facing troubles in her long-distance marriage to Mark.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday’s TV Life magazine, the former Corrie star said: ‘No one knows how much we see each other because we don’t publicise it.’

She added: ‘My marriage is my business. It’s private and I don’t care if someone thinks it’s bad and that we’ve got different careers. Yeah we have, and I’m proud of that.’

Meanwhile, Mark wasn’t the only Essex star to take to the red carpet, as best mate James ‘Arg’ Argent appeared alongside his TOWIE girlfriend Gemma Collins.

She might have started a VERY awkward spat with Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner on Sunday evening, but that didn’t stop The GC from strutting her stuff in front of the cameras.

In classic Gemma Collins style, the 37-year-old kept things dramatic with a floor-length black gown complete with a silky train. WOW!