Michelle Keegan has the youthful glow and clear complexion that many people dream of – but as it turns out, it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Our Girl actress, 31, spends a whopping £9,000 a year on regular trips to a top Harley Street clinic to keep her face looking young.

According to her doctor, Michelle has a number of non-invasive surgical treatments once a month to make sure her skin is always camera ready.

‘When Michelle visited the clinic, she has a combination of three treatments. She has amazing skin anyway, but she always maintains it in the right way,’ Dr Esho said.

So what is Michelle’s pricey choice of treatments?

Well, Dr Esho revealed she gets a HydraFacial, which costs £150, a pHformula Vitamin C Skin Resurfacing treatment, which will set you back £250 and Dermapen micro needling, which is £350 a pop.

And because Dr Esho recommends the treatments are carried out every month, that’s £9k a year!

‘She has a great complexion anyway but this treatment is designed to repair the surface layers of the skin and to leave it looking brighter, tighter, toned and with pores appearing more refined,’ he added to new! magazine.

Michelle’s expensive treatments certainly explain why her skin always looks flawless, as she previously admitted it has nothing to do with her going under the surgeon’s knife.

Michelle confessed she’s ‘too scared’ to have plastic surgery, although she does find the speculation she has flattering.

‘I like the fact people point out they think I’ve had a nose job,’ she told the Sunday Express S magazine last year.

‘They think I’ve had new cheeks, a new chin – but I haven’t and I don’t think I ever would, if I’m being honest. I’m scared it would go wrong!’