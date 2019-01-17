Michelle looks SO different!

With her enviable wardrobe and incredible red carpet looks, Michelle Keegan has definitely earned herself the label of fashion icon over the past few years.

But it turns out the former Coronation Street actress hasn’t always been ahead of the style game, as she’s now posted some hilarious throwbacks showing off some of her previous outfits.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Michelle Keegan reveals THIS secret about her long-distance marriage to Mark Wright

Wishing her friend a happy birthday, in one snap the Manchester native can be seen dressed as superhero Robin in a red and green satin dress.

Michelle, 31, looks a far cry from her glamorous self with her dark hair curled and backcombed into a dramatic do.

Another photo sees the Our Girl star walking down the path with her pals wearing a pair of denim hotpants and a buttoned shirt.

Accessorising the questionable look, Mich also opted for a black hat, huge pair of sunglasses and some vibrant pink boots.

Luckily, the actress reminded us all that she’s come a long way over the years as she went on to share a sassy new snap while out for dinner yesterday evening.

Posing in a blue crop top, Michelle gave fans a flash of her abs in the sexy photo as she looked down at a full glass of white wine.

‘Eye on the prize …,’ she simply captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, the Corrie star has recently been spending some time in LA with her husband Mark Wright after the pair spent the majority of 2018 on different sides of the world.

But it looks like the celeb couple will have to continue their long-distance relationship into this year, as 31-year-old Mark was recently forced to deny he’ll be quitting his job as a presenter across the pond to start a family with his wife.