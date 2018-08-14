She still looks gorgeous!

Michelle Keegan is best known for her acting talents and incredible fashion sense, but behind the scenes she clearly still knows how to laugh and joke around.

During a photoshoot for a new ad campaign for clothing brand Very, the actress shared a short video clip with her 3.6million Instagram followers revealing what she looks like before and after being glammed up.

In the clip Michelle, 31, can be seen holding a printed photo of herself with her hair tied up in a messy bun and a bare face – next to a computer screen that shows her in the same outfit looking completely flawless and sporting a full face of make-up and hair freshly blow–dried.

As she giggles at the snap, Michelle’s pal can be heard saying: ‘What you see, what I see’, before they both then burst into fits of laughter.

It looks like the natural beauty is always a bit of a joker on set, as other posts on her Insta Stories from the same shoot show her giggling with her team again. She clearly knows how to have fun!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Next to some snaps and video clips of her make-up artist Emily Clarkson, she wrote: ‘You never fail to make me laugh-ever!’

The ex-Corrie star has headed straight back to work after enjoying a long summer holiday with her husband, reality star and Extra TV presenter Mark Wright. The pair, who married in 2015, have been in a long-distance relationship while he’s been busy working in LA and her in England.

Read More: ‘It’s not the easiest’: Mark Wright gets brutally honest about his long-distance marriage to Michelle Keegan

In a recent vacation photo he posted to his 1.5 million Instagram followers, Mark gushed about his wife by captioning the picture: ‘Whenever, whatever, wherever, I’ve got you.’ Awwwwww.

Whenever, whatever, wherever 🙌 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

He clearly thinks she looks stunning with OR without make-up – and so do we!

Words by Leanne Carr