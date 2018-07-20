The Corrie actress looked amazing!

After spending most of their year working in different continents, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were finally reunited on Thursday night.

And the showbiz couple definitely looked happy to be back in each other’s company as they attended the star-studded ITV summer party in Shoreditch.

Despite having jetted back from Los Angeles earlier that day – where he’s working as a presenter on Extra TV – 31-year-old Mark looked fresh faced and smart in a crisp white shirt as he made his way into the venue.

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street actress Michelle, 31, ensured all eyes were on her as she wore a stunning, low-cut navy dress complete with silver sparkles and a split down the side.

With her hair in loose waves and subtle make up, Mich was all smiles as she affectionally held onto her hubby’s arm.

While the telly star completed the sophisticated look with a pair of strappy heeled sandals and huge earrings. Amazing, right?

Earlier in the day former TOWIE star Mark teased his fans that he was heading back to Blighty on a long flight from LA.

Sharing a snap from inside an aeroplane (business class, of course) the Essex lad can be seen reclining in his private bed, as he wrote: ‘Night flight is always a good shout. Glass of whisky and sleep for 9 hours’.

Mark and Michelle’s loved-up display comes after the pair hit back at claims they spend too much time apart, insisting that they can cope with the long distance just fine.

‘There’s so much negativity behind the fact that if I work away and Mark’s away, it has to be a disaster’, Michelle – who has also been travelling across seas while filming BBC military drama Our Girl – told The Sun.

‘That’s the only negative I get from working away. I’m quite a positive person anyway so I don’t read all the negativity.’

Good on you, girl!