Michelle Keegan has been dealt a blow in her movie career as her feature length debut reportedly bombed at the box office.

Strangeways Here We Come, an independent film set in Salford, Manchester, hit cinemas on October 5 and earned £1,502 in its first weekend.

But the black comedy went on to take just £160 a week later, according to the Mirror.

‘Michelle is well thought of in the TV industry and starting to make a name for herself in Hollywood. But this is disappointing to say the least, a source told the publication.

While another insider added: ‘Michelle was one part of a large ensemble cast – not the lead. It had a very limited release and was never going to be a box office blockbuster.’

In the movie, Michelle plays Demi – a girl sucked into debt and trapped by an evil loan shark.

But reviews have not been favourable, with one movie-goer taking to IMDB to moan: ‘Shambolic with no original ideas. Locations (council block beautiful gardens and brand new empty garden shed) not in keeping with the story settings.

‘And lack of blood after the crime, all are too noticeable as the plot is weak and does not grasp….. Not a comedy, looks amateurish/student production.’

The Guardian gave it just one star out of five and The Times giving it zero for its review.

While Michelle’s husband, Mark Wright’s career has been going from strength to strength, Michelle has a question mark over some of her TV projects.

Following the news her BBC drama Our Girl has yet to be recommissioned, Michelle said: ‘It’s in talks at the minute, so I don’t know if I’d go back.’

Michelle is filming for upcoming Sky comedy Brassic, but it’s arguably not as high profile as the roles she’s used to.

Michelle has suggested she planned on ‘cracking the States’ but ruled out moving there. She said, ‘[Mark] loves it over there, but I don’t think we’ll ever live there [permanently].’