You won't recognise the actress...

Michelle Keegan might be one of the most glamorous women on our TVs, but just like the rest of us, it turns out she had some pretty questionable looks back in the day.

And now a few old photos have been unearthed from before she shot to fame, where the former Coronation Street actress pokes fun at her old style calling it ‘horrendous.’

The photos – shared on Twitter a few years ago – show Michelle, 31, messing about with her friends in her school uniform.

Pouting for the camera, Mich can be seen in a navy school jumper with her hair combed back as she hilariously addressed her haircut in the photo as ‘#SpiderFringes’.

Taken during her time at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic High School in the late nineties, another class photo shows Michelle beaming at the camera with her poker straight hair across her face.

‘You still looked mint back then’, her pal wrote on the snap which was shared in 2012, before Michelle replied: ‘HA! X’

A third photo sees an adorable looking Michelle posing on a climbing frame with her family in the garden.

A far cry from the sparkly skirts and summer dresses we see her in now, the Manchester-born beauty can be seen wearing some classic 90s get up including a pair of baggy jeans and a blingy belt.

Clearly not impressed with her old school look, the Our Girl actress wrote: ‘Go my god I look horrendous!!! Hahaha! X’

Luckily, the telly star has since ditched her ‘spider fringe’ and was snapped looking a whole lot more chic at the ITV Summer Party last week.

Arriving with her husband Mark Wright, Mich made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a stunning blue gown complete with silver embellishment and a split up one side.

With her hair in loose waves and subtle make up, Mich was all smiles as she affectionally held onto her hubby’s arm.

Are these two the best looking couple you’ve ever seen, or what?