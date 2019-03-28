WOW!

Michelle Keegan is known for her natural beauty, and she’s once again showed it off with her latest snap on Instagram.

The former Coronation Street star is currently enjoying a sun-soaked trip with husband Mark Wright in Barbados.

And 31-year-old Michelle has given fans a glimpse into the relaxing getaway by posing up a storm on the beach.

In the shot, the actress she can be seen wearing a black bandeau bikini and gold hoop earrings, while her long brown hair is styled in loose waves.

Resting one elbow on the table, Mich captioned the snap: ‘My task today..? What cocktail to have next. #holiday #carribean #timeout.’ See the photo HERE!

And fans were quick to comment on the stunning post, as one wrote: ‘She’s utterly beautiful simple as that 👌🏻😘.’

Another chimed in, saying: ‘Holy moly,’ while a third echoed: ‘good lord 🔥🔥🔥’

And a fourth added: ‘Far too much loveliness for one photo.’

Michelle’s husband Mark, 31, also looks to be enjoying their romantic holiday, as he’s shared a string of snaps on social media.

One photo sees the former TOWIE star jumping up for the camera while on the beach, next to the caption: ‘Air Wrighty.’ See HERE!

Meanwhile a second snap simply shows a very large glass of wine positioned in front of a picturesque palm tree and crystal clear sea.

The couple’s well-earned break comes after Mark announced he had moved back to the UK after a year presenting Extra TV in the US.

Speaking to The Sun, the star said: ‘I’m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.’

He added: ‘It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I’ll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me.

‘I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I’ve left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future.’