The Corrie actress showed off her amazing figure on the red carpet

Michelle Keegan has definitely outdone herself in the style stakes as she stepped out looking absolutely incredible at last night’s TV Choice Awards.

The former Coronation Street star took to the red carpet in a one-shouldered jumpsuit which featured two glittering leaf details.

Showcasing off her amazing figure, Michelle’s outfit was pulled in at the waist while she teamed it with silver high heels.

Opting for less-is-more makeup look, the 31-year-old kept things simple with a smokey eye and nude lip gloss while she wore her hair poker straight for the glitzy do.

And it wasn’t just the star’s outfit which was a winner, as Michelle also took home a gong for Best Actress thanks to her role in BBC drama Our Girl.

Unfortunately, Mich’s husband Mark Wright couldn’t be there to support her as he jetted back to America to film for TV show Extra.

But that didn’t stop former TOWIE star from gushing over his other half in a sweet Instagram post before her big night, as he wrote: ‘Good luck to my number one tonight #bestactress.’

Before adding: ‘Wish I was there. You’re my winner regardless.’

Manchester beauty Michelle also took to her own social media with a special message for fans after she bagged her award.

While sitting in the back of a car, the star said: ‘Hi guys I’m just on the way to Euston because I’m going back up north tonight for work, unfortunately.

‘But look what I won. Thank you so much to everyone who went out of their way to vote, this honestly means so much. Sending you lots of love.’

This comes after Michelle’s hubby Mark recently opened up about the prospect of having kids.

While discussing whether parent’s should be able to rename their children on This Morning, the 31-year-old confessed: ‘We are not trying for kids, me and my wife yet, but we do talk about kids names all the time.’

Could we hear the pitter patter of tiny Wright feet soon?