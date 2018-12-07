Following her iconic stint on the cobbles of Coronation Street, 31-year-old Michelle has made a name for herself away from the soap scene – having moved on to prestigious BBC stints and even an acting debut on the big screen.

She’s famed for her glitzy showbiz career, breathtaking genetics and all-round adorable relationship with husband Mark Wright… it’s the one and only Michelle Keegan !

However, Mich manages to keep it humble at all times – having shared a major throwback snap with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle revealed where it all began – having marked her best mate’s birthday with a vintage pic from her teenage years.

Smiling for the photo, a baby-faced Michelle rocks a classic side-sweep fringe as she cuddles up to her friend.

‘Happy birthday @rebecca8240,’ Mich captioned the trip down memory lane.

Following this up, the actress then brought followers back up-to-date – sharing a Snapchat of the pair enjoying a laugh over a funny filter.

In the next post, Michelle and Rebecca cuddled up for another current photo. ‘Love you lots,’ she captioned it.

It’s fair to say Michelle is one busy lady, juggling her showbiz responsibilities with her long-distance marriage to Mark.

However, if recent speculation is to be believed, it would appear that Mark and Mich might soon be based in the same postcode…

Having jetted over to Los Angeles to host a range of shows, Mark is said to have now switched priorities – with plans to return back to British shores after being announced as host of The Bachelor UK.

A source told The Sun: ‘Mark has asked to leave EXTRA in the USA, as he wants to return to the UK and be with Michelle.

‘He is also hosting The Bachelor here next year, and has other UK TV offers which can’t do if he stays at EXTRA.’