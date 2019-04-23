The star still manages to look amazing!

While we were all enjoying the sunny Bank Holiday weekend, Michelle Keegan has revealed she spent most of it in bed.

The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram yesterday with a snap which sees her tucked up in bed surrounded by medicines.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Mark Wright gushes over ‘beautiful’ wife Michelle Keegan as she posts sexy holiday snap in skintight dress

In the snap, 31-year-old Michelle is seemingly topless while lying on her side looking straight into the camera.

Behind her, the star gave a glimpse into the bedroom she shares with husband Mark Wright which shows her bedside table covered with all manner of remedies including tablets, tissues and a large water bottle.

‘Day 4 of this flu!!!!’ she captioned the post, before asking followers: ‘How was your bank holiday weekend??’

Luckily, Michelle and hubby Mark made the most of the sun when they jetted off on a luxury trip to Barbados together earlier this month.

After permanently reuniting following the end of 32-year-old Mark’s stint in the US as a presenter for Extra TV, the couple enjoyed some much needed downtime across seas.

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

Seemingly hitting back at rumours there four year marriage was on the rocks, the pair shared a string of incredible snaps from the getaway.

Taking to Instagram, Mark posted one photo which sees him cuddling up to his actress wife while they both have big grins on their faces.

While Michelle looks stunning in a matching black co-ord, former TOWIE star Mark opted for a smart white shirt and dark shorts.

‘Caribbean nights are the best nights 🍹🍗🏝,’ he penned alongside it.

In another photo, the pair look happier than ever on the beach as they both giggle in their swimwear.

This comes after Mark recently opened up on his marriage since returning to the UK, admitting they have discussed having children.

‘We have no plans for babies yet,’ he admitted.

‘We’re both busy with work and have no plans at all at the moment but obviously at some point in the future.’