The actress has shared an incredible new video on Instagram

Michelle Keegan has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of her recent photoshoots – and as you can imagine, she looks bloomin’ amazing.

Celebrating – or rather, commiserating – the end of summer, the short video sees the Coronation Street actress posing up a storm while showing off her clothing range.

The 31-year-old can be seen wearing a load of her own beachwear, including an amazing gold bikini and high waisted bottoms.

Obviously, the glam squad were also on hand to make her look especially incredible as they pampered the actress ready for the shots.

And Michelle even went topless during one part of the clip as she looked over her shoulder at the seafront with her amazing beach waves hanging over her back.

Writing beneath the photo, the telly star said: ‘As Summer is well and truly on the way out heres a #tb behind the scenes vid to one of my shoots! #summervibe #team.’

It didn’t take long for Mich’s 3.7million followers to comment on the video, with one gushing: ‘Utter perfection! Such a beautiful natural beauty 😍 credit due! @michkeegan’.

While another tagged the star’s husband Mark Wright, and wrote: ‘Wow 😍 @wrighty_ is a lucky man. 🔥’

And a third simply added: ‘Now this women is goals’.

Michelle’s amazing Insta video comes after TOWIE hubby Mark revealed the pretty adorable way he likes to keep his wife close to his heart.

The ridiculously good looking pair – who married in 2015 – have been living apart ever since Mark moved to LA to work at Extra TV.

But over the weekend, 31-year-old Mark took to Instagram with a short clip which revealed he keeps a picture of himself and Michelle in his black Tom Ford wallet.

In the tiny photo, the couple can be seen cuddling up as Michelle wraps her hands around her husband. He captioned the sweet clip: ‘Never too far’.

OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.