You NEED to see these pics!

We’re used to seeing Michelle Keegan looking glam on the red carpet or posing up a storm on Instagram.

But the Our Girl star has given her fans a glimpse of her life before she hit the spotlight with some absolutely hilarious throwback photos.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In the first snap shared for her friend’s birthday, 31-year-old Michelle looks completely unrecognisable as she smiled at the camera wearing a pair of cat-eye glasses with a scarf tied around her neck.

Wearing a red lipstick and some huge retro earrings, she seems to be taking style inspiration from former Coronation Street character Tina McIntyre.

Not done there, the star then went on to post another shot with her best pal, this time posing as a cowboy.

More: Mark Wright reveals what he misses most about the UK… and it’s not wife Michelle Keegan

Dressed up in a hat, pair of sunglasses and even a handle-bar moustache, you’d hardly believe this is the same Michelle who now designs her own fashions lines.

Clearly amused by the retro shot, she wrote across it: ‘Hahahahaha’.

In one final snap, Mark Wright‘s wife shared another throwback showing off her dance moves with BFF Robyn while they were back at school.

‘So lucky to have 20 years of memories with you by my side,’ she captioned it.

Meanwhile, Michelle’s hubby Mark – who relocated to LA for his job as a presenter at US entertainment show, Extra TV – recently revealed what he misses most about living with his wife in Essex.

But unfortunately for Mich, it’s not her… but his favourite restaurant Sheesh.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram story to share his delight at finally being able to return to the celebrity hot spot.

Mark shared an image of the restaurant’s logo, alongside the caption: ‘Living away. People ask, what do you miss?’

Adding: ‘Once in a year is NOT enough. Used to go twice a week.’

It’s the little things, ey Mark?