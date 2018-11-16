Michelle sparked concern at a recent party

Michelle Keegan looked incredible as she posed up a storm on the red carpet on Wednesday night.

The star’s daring multi-coloured jumper dress definitely turned heads at the British Airways showbiz do, as she teamed the look with a pair of pink sock boots.

But there seemed to be one part of Mich’s outfit which was missing – and that’s her wedding ring.

The Our Girl actress’ left hand was noticeably bare as she strutted her stuff in front of the paparazzi, which is bound to get the rumour-mill spinning over her marriage to Mark Wright.

Although, this isn’t the first time the 31-year-old star has ditched her ring – which is said to be worth a whopping £20,000 – and apparently regularly leaves it at home when she’s filming.