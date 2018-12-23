It’s been 15 years since she won the show…

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus looks unrecognisable after undergoing a dramatic transformation.

The Scottish singer, who won the second series of the singing competition in 2003, has had a huge image overhaul – and we love it!

The days of her limp dark tresses seem far behind her, because now she’s rocking a voluminous new ‘do, flitting between pink, purple and ice-white hair.

Her clothes also appear to have become much more glamorous, with figure-flattering dresses, brighter colours and luxurious fabrics making their way into her wardrobe.

Plenty of Michelle’s fans have been loving her bolder look, with many commenting how ‘fabulous’ and ‘stunning’ she looks every time she uploads a new snap to Instagram.

We couldn’t agree more!

Earlier this week, Michelle shared a video of the moment she beat Mark Rhodes to the prize to celebrate 15 years since she won the show.

Sharing a throwback video of Ant and Dec announcing the winner, Michelle wrote: ‘15 years ago today. Thank you to everyone who picked up the phone that night and voted, you changed my wee life forever.’

Fans loved Michelle’s trip down memory lane, with one commenting: ‘5 years… wow! You’ve done so well missis. You should be very proud of yourself. Xx’.

Another said: ‘Btw I’ve watched this about 40,000 times this year since seeing it on the show at the fringe. From such a humble lassie to an international MEGA STAR! Loved you from the start doll x’.

A third added: ‘Wow doesn’t seem two minutes ago. I remember wanting you to win. Look how young Ant & Dec look.’

Keep doing you, Michelle.