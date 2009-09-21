Mika given Michael Jackson’s shoes

Singer owns footwear belonging to late star

Mika has inherited a collection of shoes that belonged to Michael Jackson.

They were given to him by his good friend, designer Christian Louboutin.

‘Christian Louboutin designed all of Michael Jackson‘s shoes he was supposed to be wearing for the O2 concerts,’ says Mika.

‘So when he died, Christian asked if I wanted them for my tour. They are amazing.’

Mika, 26, says there’s one pair he may keep from the stage.

‘They are gold with a metal toe and the soles are really smooth and slippy to make it easy to moonwalk in,’ he tells the Daily Mirror.

‘I think they are the only pair I might not wear. It’s a little freaky to think he’d have worn those to do the moonwalk in.’

Lorraine Crowther