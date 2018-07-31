Oh no, looks like these two are off again





It looks as though it is all over between Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis for a second time, as the former Love Island contestant confirmed they’ve gone separate ways.

‘She’s not my Megs anymore. As of last night, it’s over,’ Mike, 25, revealed to The Sun Online.

He added: ‘There’s no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn’t enough. I’m doing me now. I’m happy.’

When Mike was asked if there was any chance of a possible reunion between the pair, he replied: ‘I don’t know what the future holds, but I don’t hold out much hope. There’s only so much you can keep trying when it’s not working. You’ve got to do what makes you happy.’

Mike’s shock confession comes hours after he was spotted throwing clothes into the back of his car before leaving Megan’s Essex pad.

And, it’s clear that the feeling is mutual, as Megan has deleted the majority of snaps of Mike from her Instagram account.

The couple’s split will come as a surprise to many as just last week, the former TOWIE star confessed to us at Now that she had plans to marry Mike.

‘It is lovely, I get on with his family, he gets on with mine, and it fits perfect, really,’ she revealed.

The 25-year-old continued: ‘I hope that the future will be us getting married one day, I really hope that happens.’

‘You know, I think we both feel the same way and, although we live in different houses, we basically stay with each other every night, so it’s like we live together. I suppose that’s a good sign that if we did move in together, we know it’s going to work. And he can cook, so that’s amazing.’

This isn’t the first time the couple have parted ways, with the pair having a brief split just two months ago.

We hope these two can work things out!