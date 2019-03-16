Love Island stars lead tributes to Mike Thalassitis, who has passed away aged 26

The former Love Island star was found dead in near his home in Essex earlier today.

Celebrity tributes have poured in after the tragic news that Mike Thalassitis, a former Love Island and Celebs Go Dating star has died, aged 26. As well as appearing on reality TV, Mike was also a former League One footballer.

His manager confirmed the news earlier today to the Daily Mail, after his body was found in a woodland area near his home in Essex. The cause of death is still unknown.

The tragic news comes after a good friend, Danny Cutts, passed away over the Christmas period.

His former Love Island co-stars have flooded twitter with their condolences. Chris Hughes wrote: ‘His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon.’

While Amber Davis said: ‘I am in utter shock. you were one of the most genuine guy! I just can’t believe this! You’ll be missed so much you have no idea

Sam Gowland wrote: ‘Absolutely lost for words not only made a friend in the villa but made a mate for life on the outside to !!! Absolutely devastated R.I.P my mate’

Fans have also been shocked and saddened by the news.

One wrote: ‘Mike Thalassitis is found dead in the woods near his house for whatever god knows reason and the papers are still calling him “Muggy Mike”, he’s a bloke with a family like any other, respect him man RIP.’

Another said: ‘This is heartbreaking, I cannot come to terms with it. There needs to be more help for mental health.

Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this difficult time.