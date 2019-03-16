The former Love Island star was found dead in near his home in Essex earlier today.

Celebrity tributes have poured in after the tragic news that Mike Thalassitis, a former Love Island and Celebs Go Dating star has died, aged 26. As well as appearing on reality TV, Mike was also a former League One footballer.

His manager confirmed the news earlier today to the Daily Mail, after his body was found in a woodland area near his home in Essex. The cause of death is still unknown.

The tragic news comes after a good friend, Danny Cutts, passed away over the Christmas period.

His former Love Island co-stars have flooded twitter with their condolences. Chris Hughes wrote: ‘His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon.’

While Amber Davis said: ‘I am in utter shock. @ MikeThalassitis you were one of the most genuine guy! I just can’t believe this! You’ll be missed so much you have no idea‘

Sam Gowland wrote: ‘Absolutely lost for words not only made a friend in the villa but made a mate for life on the outside to !!! Absolutely devastated @ MikeThalassitis R.I.P my mate’

Fans have also been shocked and saddened by the news.

One wrote: ‘Mike Thalassitis is found dead in the woods near his house for whatever god knows reason and the papers are still calling him “Muggy Mike”, he’s a bloke with a family like any other, respect him man RIP.’

Another said: ‘This is heartbreaking, I cannot come to terms with it. There needs to be more help for mental health.‘

Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this difficult time.