Misha B: I understood why people didn’t like Cher Lloyd

The X Factor 2011 finalist was also put in a negative spotlight herself

Misha B was accused by judges Louis Walsh and Tulisa Contostavlos of bullying other X Factor contestants.

But Misha insists she was misjudged and misunderstood.

‘The night I was branded a bully on live TV in front of millions of viewers was definitely unfair,’ Misha, 20, tells us.

‘Other contestants couldn’t believe I was made out to be this person I’m not.

‘I got a lot of support from Marcus Collins, The Risk guys, my mentor Kelly Rowland and my stylist.’

Misha, 20, feels she’s definitely grown and learnt from what happened.

‘It’s like the previous year, when Cher Lloyd was put under a negative spotlight,’ she says.

‘I felt sorry for her but also understood why people didn’t like her. Then I met her and realised you shouldn’t believe everything you hear.’

