The reality TV star recently revealed she'd been hounded by a stalker

There’s no denying Gemma Collins has become quite the Queen of reality TV over the last few years.

Since rising to fame on The Only Way is Essex in 2011, the blonde bombshell has definitely made her mark, appearing on many other shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Masterchef and most recently, Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

But her soaring fame might have cost her her safety, as the 38-year-old has revealed she now needs a bodyguard to protect her from being mobbed by fans.

Speaking to fellow TOWIE star Bobby Norris at the Jog On To Cancer charity event this week, Gemma explained how her increased popularity has left her in need of extra protection from ‘frantic crowds’.

On one occasion, she even had to get eight bodyguards to form a ‘protective’ around her during an appearance in a nightclub where she almost got ‘crushed’ by fans.

‘Dancing On Ice was great and amazing but you know, showbiz moves quick. I still do love TOWIE and I watch as a viewer but life is so busy,’ she said.

‘I have a bodyguard with me as I get mobbed so often I need someone to keep an eye on me.

‘I need security – the crowds have got bigger and bigger. The last time I turned up at a nightclub there was a crowd crush and I needed Sid and seven bouncers to form a protective circle around me.’

The extra protection comes after Gemma revealed she’d been hounded by a stalker who had previously fat shamed her.

In November, a video emerged of two men calling the reality TV star a ‘fat c**t’ as she enjoyed a cafe lunch outside.

And Gemma recently took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos of a man walking up and down a street opposite to hers.

‘Do you all remember that shocking video of two boys horrifically ABUSING ME well I am now petrified for my LIFE he has now found my home I AM SCARED FOR MY LIFE,’ she captioned the post.

‘I am so grateful for how amazing the police have been I am actually scared for my life ….. has been here since SATURDAY why would you abuse someone then find out where they live and make them petrified I can’t leave my home through FEAR….. I don’t feel safe and I feel very THREATENED and UNSAFE.’ (sic)

According to an insider, Gemma – who is in a relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent, 31 – is now hoping to ‘move on’ from the ordeal after buying a new house.

‘Gemma has bought a new house. She is ready to move on. It’s a new chapter in her life now and she’s excited about it,’ the source told The Sun.

‘She has been in a gated community for a while and I’m not sure if they have improved security since her ordeal with the stalker. Either way, she is moving on.’

We hope you’re ok, Gem!