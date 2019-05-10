Mon looked gorgeous when she hit the red carpet last night

Love Island star Montana Brown stunned fans as she stepped out at the London premiere of Disney’s Aladdin movie last night.

The 23-year-old reality star hit the purple carpet in style as she flaunted some skin in a backless, black mini dress.

Pairing the jewel embellished frock with a pair of leg lengthening silver court shoes, teamed with a vampy make up look, Montana flashed a huge grin as she posed for the paps.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Montana Brown supports Mike Thalassitis’ restaurant opening with touching message after his death: ‘It hasn’t been easy’

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the glam evening out, the former Islander who appeared on the 2017 series of the ITV dating show, shared a series of snaps from the event with her 1.3 million followers.

Alongside the sultry snapshots, Mon hinted that fans could soon be treated to a behind the scenes look at her getting ready routine, penning: ‘what an amazing premiere last night💙

‘I actually filmed a YouTube yesterday of the process of getting ready for a red carpet event… probably not what you expect 😂🙈 feeling grateful today, hope you all have a wonderful, amazeballs day 😬😘 Thanks so much for my glam team yesterday…’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Fans were quick to shower the brunette beauty with complimentary comments, with one swooning: ‘it shouldn’t be legal to be THAT beautiful and perfect 💞,’ and another adding: ‘U look absolutely gorgeous in that dress ❤️.’

Montana’s glitzy night out comes weeks after she admitted she is to seek counselling after receiving an influx of nasty comments from trolls, following the death of her Love Island co-star and close friend Mike Thalassitis.

She revealed she had been slammed for appearing ‘happy’ on social media following the semi professional footballer’s suicide in March.

Speaking out to The Sun, she said: ‘It’s been really difficult to be honest. It’s hard when you’re in the spotlight, because people see you happy on Instagram and they’re like why are you happy, are you not sad about Mike anymore?

‘It’s been something that’s been really difficult; I’ve been getting quite a lot of hate about it which has been really, really upsetting.

‘I’m looking to get some counselling, I’m on the mend.’