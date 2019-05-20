The TV beauty is looking smokin'

Love Island’s Montana Brown is looking all kinds of hot in her latest Instagram upload.

The TV beauty, 23, is no stranger to showing off her impressive figure to her 1.3 million followers – and it’s really not hard to see why.

Dressed in high waisted knickers and a matching black bra, Montana is shamelessly flashing her trim waist as she poses up a storm in the sexy snap.

The reality star, who is promoting a new fake tan, admitted she hadn’t worn any for years but this brand worked a treat for her.

Unsurprisingly, her fans quickly flocked to the comments section to praise her fab figure.

‘Body goals,’ one wrote, while another said, ‘She defo had the best bod in Love Island.’

Hertfordshire native Mon recently launched her own swimwear range that caters for all shapes and sizes.

Speaking about the line, which she also models herself, she said: ‘I’m used to spending a lot of time in swimwear, but me and my friends always found we had completely different issues when buying it in swimwear ranges.

‘We found that swimwear designs for petite women were different to swimwear designs for tall women.’

She added to Heat magazine, ‘Similarly, swimsuit for big boobs has a totally different cut to swimwear for smaller boobs. I thought surely I should be able to wear the same swimsuit as my friend who’s a different body shape to me?

‘So, I just felt like there was a gap for a range that got rid of all those categorisations, and had all the same designs for every different body shape.’

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, she proudly retweeted pictures of the products on sale at the airport.

Go Mon!