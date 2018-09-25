Montana Brown SHOCKS fans after sharing ‘terrifying’ Celebrity Island weight loss snaps

Montana has updated fans with a lengthy post about her gruelling ordeal.

Montana Brown has shocked Instagram followers after revealing her drastic weight loss, the result of her gruelling stint in the wilderness as part of Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island.

The 23-year-old Love Island star has spent the past few weeks miles away from all civilisation in the name of the survival reality show – sharing a bed under the stars with her fellow celebrity islanders including TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and highly controversial CBB star Roxanne Pallet.

The show, which is in aid of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer charity campaign, sees a number of celebrities dropped on an inhabited island and forced to fend for themselves.

Notorious for putting stars through their paces, Montana has taken to social media to confirm that the experience is just intense as it looks on screen – even labelling it the ‘hardest experience of my life’.

Posing for the snap, Montana has ditched her Island clobber to reveal a shockingly slender physique – the result of very limited food resources and high intensity manual labour.

Bear Grylls the island…what an absolutely pleasure it was to be on that show, thanks @channel4 🙌🏽it was definitely the hardest experience of my life but I’m so glad I was in there with such an amazing group of people. So for all of you that were like “eurgh you look so skinny yuck!” A few months back… it’s because my belly was full of limpet shit and that was probably about it so…. And also I lasted half way (not 3 days thank you…) Right this is a lengthy one guys so deep breath… Thanks to everyone who was on that experience with me. You will always be so special to me as you all looked after me so much, so thank you 😘 @anthonyogogo11 thanks for being the older brother I never had and your constant positivity kept me going on our treks. I wish more of our sing songs were shown and times you looked after me and came to the toilet with me because I was scared of the dark🙈 @1josephine thanks for being my jungle mum and for being so kind and caring you’re one of a kind and i feel really lucky to have met such a beautiful soul, I hope I can be half the woman you are when I’m older! @jamescracknell I genuinely thought you were going to be a boring bollocks but none of us would have been able to achieve what we did without you, however do not miss seeing your ass everyday…but thank you for the beach chats and you don’t give yourself enough credit! @p_wicks01 hated your tattoos they were an eyesore but you and your Essex accent made the trip. You’re a gem and you absolutely smashed it. @paris.lees Jesus Christ that island was not made for you, but I have to say you did bring the sass and entertainment when you walked through camp on day 2 and you looked like you’d been on the island for a month already… god knows how you were always so sandy my love! @ericrobertsactor you were an old oddball and I definitely don’t miss you calling me baby 😂 but you did have a soft side and i absolutely loved the way you spoke about your wife. Saleya (not sure if you’ve got insta) you kept us all from death so thanks for that! @martinjkemp thanks for being the dad of the group &always approaching everything so calmly, you may be the nicest man alive. Miss u all 💕

Montana captioned the shocking snaps with a lengthy message detailing her intense Island experience, sharing touching tributes to her fellow Island celebrities.

The reality star writes: ‘Bear Grylls the island…what an absolutely pleasure it was to be on that show, thanks @channel4. It was definitely the hardest experience of my life but I’m so glad I was in there with such an amazing group of people.’

Referring to her alarming weight loss, Montana then addressed those who had recently commented on her shape – explaining that it had been due to a serious lack of nourishment.

Continuing, Montana then paid tribute to her fellow Island celebrities: ‘Thanks to everyone who was on that experience with me. You will always be so special to me as you all looked after me so much, so thank you’.

Listing off each famous face, Montana then shared her personal highlights with each star – even revealing that she thinks Pete Wicks’ tattoos are an ‘eyesore’ but she still considers him a ‘gem’. Yikes!

We’re looking forward to catching Montana in her element every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.