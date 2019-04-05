This Morning fans shocked as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s replacements finally revealed

We weren't expecting this...

Emily Attack and John Barrowman are set to replace This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

It was revealed today that the pair will step in on the ITV fan-favourite to cover for Holly and Phil when they take a break from the show over Easter.

Actress Emily, 29, who was runner up of the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity took to Instagram today to announce the news to her 1.4 million followers.

Posting a sweet snap of her and new co-host John Barrowman, 52, sharing a peck on the lips, the former Inbetweeners star excitedly wrote: ‘Morning little chicks! Well isn’t this exciting. I’ll be hosting This Morning with my beloved Barrowman.’

The pair became friends during their stint in the jungle last year, and will appear on our screens again next Friday to fill in from usual replacements, 59-year-old Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, also 59.

Em seems to have plans to bring her fun flare to the programme, adding to her post: ‘We approve of you having Buck’s Fizz while you watch. See you next Friday 12th April!’

A few of Emily’s celeb pals took to the comment section to show their support of her and John’s new career venture, with cheeky Celebrity Juice front man, Keith Lemon writing: ‘Ace! Have fun!’

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty’s fans gave their approval of the news, with one commenting to say: ‘Brilliant! Been waiting for these 2 to get presenting together! Take over the TV world guys!!’

Another enthusiastic follower added: ‘Might have to take the day off work to watch,’ while a third wrote: ‘I’ll get the popcorn in!’

Fans of Holly and Phil don’t need to fret, though. The usual presenting pair will return to our screens to continue business as usual after Easter.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.

Taken from our sister site Woman.