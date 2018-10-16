How exciting is this?!

This Morning viewers have been waiting with baited breath to find out who will replace Holly Willoughby when she jets off to the great Australian outback to present the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…

However, after weeks of scratching our heads, ITV bosses have *finally* revealed all – and we’re over the moon about their decision!

Today, it was confirmed that much loved TV babe Rochelle Humes will be stepping in for Holly alongside Phillip Schofield for the duration of her time in Aus!

Rochelle already has some rather impressive presenting gigs under her belt, having guest presented This Morning and Lorraine, and co-hosted The Xtra Factor in 2016.

The happy news was announced during today’s edition of This Morning – with the 29-year-old mother of two assuring Holly that she will be looking after her onscreen best mate.

‘I’ll take good care of [Phillip], I promise!’, she reassured 38-year-old Holly.

Rochelle then added: ‘I’m excited that I can tell people now. There were rumours at the weekend and I didn’t reply to any of my friends. Sorry! I’m doing it! Yeah, I’m excited!’

Holly added: ‘Lots of speculation about who was going to come in and do this but you must be excited? You’ve done the show lots of times before.’

Rochelle laughed, then added that she hasn’t had the chance to present alongside ‘the legend’ that is Phillip, to which he responded: ‘I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be fabulous!’

Isn’t it just, Phil!

As expected, viewers of the best loved ITV show have been very quick to reach out with kind words for Rochelle.

One user shared: ‘@RochelleHumes so happy to see that you are covering for Holly while she in Australia can’t wait x’

Agreeing, another posted: ‘So Glad it’s @RochelleHumes. Great presenter. Beautiful person inside and out.’

And they’re certainly not the only ones…

A massive congratulations to Rochelle on her mega new presenting gig!