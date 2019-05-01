This Morning’s Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she shares ‘natural selfie’ to mark special occasion

Holly Willoughby has taken to her Instagram account with an adorable new snap alongside pal Keith Lemon.

The pair have been working on Celebrity Juice together for over ten years and on Tuesday, 38-year-old Holly was quick to wish her co-star a Happy Birthday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby jokes Piers Morgan is trying to kill her as she shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video

Sharing a selfie, which sees Holly with barely any make-up on and a huge grin on her face, the star wrote: ‘Happy birthday to this bundle of loveable naughtiness … @keithlemon.’

Fans have been quick to comment on the sweet tribute, as one wrote: ‘Looking great guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥.’

‘Lovely photo holly,’ said another, while a third added, ‘Love these two & happy birthday!’

Other stars have also wished Keith a Happy Birthday with their own messages on social media, including Kate Thornton and Fearne Cotton.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

And it looks like the telly favourite celebrated his big day in style, as he also shared a pic hanging out with best pal Holly, who was dressed in a stunning red dress and leather-look jacket.

This comes after Holly returned to her This Morning duties with on-screen telly partner Phillip Schofield after a well-deserved Easter break.

During the school holidays, the mum-of-three jetted off on a luxury break to the Maldives with hubby Dan Baldwin and their kids Harry, nine, Belle, eight, and four-year-old Chester.

Sharing a glimpse of the family trip on Instagram, Holly posted a photo of her brood on the beach standing in front of a gorgeous sunset.

Another snap also saw Holly alongside pal Davina McCall as the pair met up for a spot of surfing.

‘And look who I bump into… such a surprise to get to spend some real time with @davinamccall,’ she wrote alongside the swimsuit pic.

Before adding: ‘You are a total dream boat my kids adore you and seeing our two Chester’s together was just AMAZING!… thank you for taking me surfing… love ya! 💕’

Taken from our sister site, Woman.