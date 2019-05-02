Actual goals!

Billie Faiers‘ idyllic Maldives wedding to Greg Shepherd had fans ‘in tears’ after it aired on The Mummy Diaries on Wednesday night.

The hit ITVBe show shared behind-the-scenes footage from the big day in a 90-minute special in which Billie, 29, and Greg, 33, finally tied the knot after eight years.

And Twitter went wild over the ‘dream’ wedding, with fans branding the pair ‘goals’.

Taking to social media in their droves, people tweeted: ‘Absolutely obsessed with Sam and Billie Faiers. Can’t stop crying at her wedding, how perfect,’ and: ‘Billie Faiers wedding is absolute GOALS – what a stunning venue and unbelievable bride.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Billie Faiers fans compare her to Kim Kardashian as she shows off dramatic hair transformation

Even Billie’s former TOWIE co-star Lydia Bright chimed in, saying she hadn’t stopped crying since the hour-long episode started. You and us both, Lyds!

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Cried the whole show. It was so beautiful, congrats my darling,’ she wrote.

And Lydia wasn’t the only one. ‘Omg why am I getting all emotional watching the mummy diaries, the wedding,’ another fan tweeted.

Billie and Greg were surrounded by their family and friends – including adorable tots Nelly, four, and Arthur, two – as well as Billie’s sister Sam, 28, who delivered an emotional speech in honour of her sister.

She said: ‘I’m so happy that my big sister is marrying the man of her dreams, she may not tell you that Greg, thank you for making me an auntie to Nelly and Arthur.

‘Being here in the Maldives with all your family and friends is going to be an unforgettable celebration, I love you both with all your heart, and welcome officially to the family Greg.’

The big day had been a year in the making but looked like it was worth every second.

Congrats guys!