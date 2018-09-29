Already?!

Earlier this month, X Factor winner Myles Stephenson from Rak-Su confirmed that he’d started dating Love Island’s Gabby Allen.

And it seems things are hotting up between the duo, as the singer, 27, hinted that the pair have already dropped the L-word and exchanged ‘I love you’s.’

During an interview with Roman Kemp and Vick Hope on Capital Breakfast, the X Factor star – who was joined by his bandmates Ashley Fongho, Mustafa Rahimtulla and Jamaal Shurland – remained coy when the hosts asked about his relationship with Gabby, 26.

As Rak-Su promoted their single, I Want You To Freak, Vick, 29, touched on Myles’ new romance with the fitness enthusiast.

‘Now, I do have to bring this up, I really do because Myles, we’ve been seeing you in every single paper possible right now. You’ve got a new girlfriend. How’s it all going with Gabby?’ she said.

Beaming, Myles replied: ‘Yeah, it’s going well, it’s early days, but yeah it’s good. We enjoy each other’s company.’

Strictly Come Dancing star Vick then want on to ask if the couple had already said they love each other, to which Myles simply responded: ‘Maybe.’

It comes after Gabby gushed about their new romance, telling us they had already decided on ‘spending Christmas together.’

Speaking to Now at a London party earlier this month, she said: ‘He asked me to be his girlfriend a few days ago and I got a bit nervous. He’s really good at talking – it’s the songwriter in him.’

She added: ‘We’re definitely going to spend Christmas together! He said to me: “We’re spending Christmas together, you do know that?” and I was like “OK!”‘

Aww!

So with the couple spending the festive period together, and supposedly already exchanging ‘I love you’s’, who knows what will be next for these two love birds…