Nadine Coyle SLAMS Cheryl and former Girls Aloud bandmates claiming ‘there was never a friendship’

Well, that reunion is looking less likely...

TAGS:

It’s probably no news to anyone that there were, er, tensions between the Girls Aloud ladies before they split in 2013. And now Nadine Coyle has revealed there’s definitely no love lost between the former bandmates.

Girls Aloud - Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle

Speaking on this week’s Celebrity Juice, the 33-year-old laid into Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, claiming they never were – and probably never will be – friends.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

As presenter Keith Lemon asked her: ‘You were in Girls Aloud, who was your favourite?’, Nadine sarcastically replied: ‘Them all,’ before bursting into laughter.