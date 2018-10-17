Things then got even more awkward when Keith – who’s real name is Leigh Francis – pressed: ‘Do you see any of them still?

To which Nadine quickly hit back: ‘No. It’s for the best.’

In a preview clip for Thursday’s episode – shared by the Daily Mail – Keith then said: ‘I heard that you fell out’.

And not holding back, the former popstar replied: ‘There was no falling out, there was just no friendship to begin with,’ before asking the shocked audience: ‘what are you oohing about?!’

But when she was asked: ‘Is there going to be a reunion?’ the Northern-Irish star gave the surprising response: ‘Probably!’

Tensions started to rise between the Girls Aloud stars when they took a ‘brief’ hiatus back in 2013 (which sadly turned into a permanent hiatus), and Nadine claimed the decision was made without telling her.

Cheryl, 35, later fumed that Nadine was ‘full of sh*t’, and they haven’t had much to do with each other since. Awks!

Opening up about the feud earlier this year, Nadine also claimed the girls were jealous because was given more lyrics to sing.

‘The thing that did cause stress in the band was the fact that I was given more lines and the girls didn’t like Brian [Higgins, Girls Aloud collaborator] as a result of it,’ she told The Independent.

‘They didn’t like the label as a result of it, and they didn’t like me as a result of it. So it was just circumstances which were out of my control: I didn’t decide who sang what. But I love my life and I just get on with it.’

Nadine also denied rumours of any rivalry between her and Cheryl, adding: ‘There’s never been any issues with us working together. So I’m sure we’d get on absolutely fine.’

Wait, does this mean there WILL be a reunion?!