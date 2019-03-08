We need to know whether these two are a thing!

It’s the rumoured romance on everyone’s lips right now, but Naomi Campbell has once again refused to address her ‘relationship’ with Liam Payne.

When appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the supermodel was reportedly cagey about answering questions over former One Direction star, Liam.

According to the Daily Mail, host Jonathan asked 48-year-old Naomi about her love life, saying: ‘There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr Liam Payne…’

But Naomi wasn’t about to give in to the interrogation, as she laughed it off replying: ‘And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?’

The A-Lister was then questioned over recent rumours she was getting cosy with rapper Drake, as Jonathon probed: ‘You got quite close to Drake?’

Again, not giving anything away Naomi smiled: ‘I never discuss my personal life. I mean, it’s crazy it’s like one day it’s one person, the next day it’s another. Who is tomorrow? That’s what I want to know… For me I laugh. The stories are incredible, it’s humorous… I just get on with my life.’

This comes after the supermodel was said to have been ‘flirting’ with Drake while at Jay Z and ­Beyonce’s annual Gold Oscar party in LA last month.

Meanwhile, when Jonathan finally asked Naomi if she’s single ‘for a friend,’ she allegedly said: ‘I don’t want any blind dates, thank you!’ Well, it wasn’t a denial…

As romance rumours continue to heat up, Naomi and Liam – who shares one-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl – both walked the red carpet at the WE Day charity bash at Wembley Arena earlier this week.

However, while the pair have been spotted together on various occasions, as well as flirting up a storm on Instagram, Naomi again refused to answer any questions about her love life when questioned outside the event.

After hearing Liam’s name mentioned, she replied: ‘Thank you so much,’ and swiftly walked off. Awkward!