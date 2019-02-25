It's getting serious...

Naomi Campbell appeared to confirm her relationship with Liam Payne after ‘liking’ another one of his photos.

The supermodel, 48, showed her appreciation for her rumoured beau’s good looks as she hit the ‘like’ button on a smouldering photo of Liam on Sunday.

In the image, Liam looks particularly dapper in a smart black suit as he poses on the red carpet at last week’s BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena.

He captioned the image: ‘Thanks for having me @brits. Congratulations to all the winners tonight!’

Naomi wasn’t the only one to give the photo a thumbs up as over 626,000 people also ‘liked’ the snap.

It’s not the first time the couple have flirted over Instagram either.

Liam previously commented on a selfie of Naomi, calling her ‘perfection’.

‘Perfection in a person… Don’t give me those eyes,’ he said, alongside a rose emoji and the blowing-a-kiss and eyes emojis.

She later returned the compliment by commenting on a shirtless snap of Liam: ‘Beautiful soul,’ alongside a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Liam was left red-faced at the BRITs after host Jack Whitehall also ‘confirmed’ his relationship status with Naomi as he introduced him to present an award.

Unable to resist making a joke at Liam’s expense, Jack told the audience: ‘To present it is a supermodel and supermodel Naomi Campbell’s current squeeze.’

If that wasn’t uncomfortable enough, Jack, 30, added: ‘His surname’s Payne, which is what he’ll be in a world of if he crosses her.’

Liam and Naomi reportedly first got together in December and have been enjoying ‘mind-blowing sex’ ever since.

‘Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing,’ an insider told The Sun.

He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck… He obviously likes a beautiful older woman.’