So what’s really going on with this unlikely couple?

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell were first spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together in Ghana more than eight weeks ago, leading to reports they are an item.

But last week, after months of sneaking around, the pair skipped the chance to make their debut red- carpet appearance as a couple for WE Day UK.

Instead of putting on a united front – like Liam did when he went red-carpet official with Cheryl just three months into their relationship – Liam and Naomi arrived separately and appeared to be a touch frosty.

Naomi, 48, warmed to being interviewed, after we were initially told she wouldn’t stop to speak to press at the event that celebrates young people committed to making a difference. But when Now dared to ask about her rumoured toyboy, the supermodel shut down the question with a stern, ‘Thank you so much!’ before storming off. Touchy subject?

Just 10 minutes before Naomi walked the carpet, Liam, 25, posed for cameras but, unusually for the ex-One Direction singer, he refused to do any interviews. Liam winked and smiled when we asked how Bear was, ahead of his son’s second birthday later this month.

So what’s going on? Despite months of sneaking around – watching Nigerian singer Davido perform at London’s O2 Arena in January, leaving London’s Annabel’s club minutes apart last month and spending Valentine’s Day together after Liam was spotted outside Naomi’s New York apartment – they’ve not shied away from social media flirting.

But from cheeky comments on each other’s Instagrams to this latest awkward outing, we’re still not sure which Direction this romance is heading in…