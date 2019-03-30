The EastEnders favourite is looking better than ever after slimming the right way

Natalie Cassidy has done what many of us find practically impossible – shifting a lot of weight and managing to keep it off.

The soap star, 35, has lost three stone since 2016 thanks to regular exercise and a balanced diet, and was showing off an even slimmer appearance earlier this month as she’s in training alongside Jake Wood to run the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution – a campaign in honour of Barbara Windsor, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

But her weight-loss journey hasn’t always been so healthy, with the actress previously admitting when her best-selling fitness DVD was released in 2007 she ‘really wasn’t well’.

Natalie said, ‘I was on the cusp of having an eating disorder. I’d go out for dinner and then I’d go home and take laxatives as I didn’t want to have the food inside me.

‘I looked too thin. I can say I wasn’t happy then,’ she said.

But this time around Natalie has dropped three dress sizes the responsible way, which is the key to the star being able to sustain her slender size and feel a lot happier in her skin.

A source close to the actress tells us, ‘Nat is following a well-balanced, low-GI diet and has sworn off ordering take outs.

‘She loves to run and says fitness has helped, not just with her body but also her mental health.’

The mum-of-two’s impressive appearance has also sparked rumours she’s gearing up to marry her long-term partner, Marc Humphreys later this year. Will it be a summer wedding, we wonder?

Keep up the good work, Natalie!