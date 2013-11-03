Strictly’s Natalie Gumede: I live off bacon sandwiches when I’m rehearsing with Artem Chigvintsev

Natalie Gumede likes a buttie

Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev are dazzling on Strictly Come Dancing and make sure they have plenty of fuel for the long days learning new routines.

‘I’m not on a healthy eating regime,’ Natalie, 29, confides.

‘I eat whatever is put in front of me because we’re constantly burning it off.

‘Plenty of bacon sandwiches!’

Coronation Street star Natalie feels ‘quite exposed’ in the sexy Strictly costumes but is happy with her outfits.

‘The wardrobe department is respectful of any hang-ups and they fit to flatter,’ she explains.

‘But I can’t wait to get back in my baggy jumpers and jeans.’

