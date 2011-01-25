Natalie Portman and Colin Firth up for Oscars

Other nominees include Jeff Bridges, Christian Bale and Michelle Williams

Nominees at this year’s Oscars include Black Swan actress Natalie Portman and The King’s Speech actor Colin Firth.

Both stars are hot favourites to pick up Best Performance awards after their recent wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

The King’s Speech, a film about King George VI‘s struggles to overcome his stutter, receives a whopping 12 nominations including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Other big hitters include the Coen brothers’ western remake True Grit which gets 10 Oscar nominations, Facebook film The Social Network, with 8, and biographical boxing flick The Fighter with 7.

Stars up for trophies include last year’s Oscar winner Jeff Bridges for his role in True Grit, Christian Bale for his supporting part in The Fighter and Michelle Williams for her starring role in Blue Valentine.

The 83rd Academy awards are set to take place in Hollywood on 27 February.

