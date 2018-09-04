The Atomic Kitten star's latest pic has got her followers talking...

As the summer draws to a close, Natasha Hamilton has been enjoying a last minute holiday in America with her family.

And by the looks of her Instagram page, the former Atomic Kitten star is having an amazing time.

But while Natasha’s sunny social media posts are making us seriously jealous right now, one particular photo has caught the attention of the telly star’s fans.

Posing up a storm at Huntington Beach in California, the 36-year-old looks amazing in a pink, frilly bikini as she showed off her toned figure.

But while we can’t stop looking at the mum-of-four’s amazing bod, one eagle-eyed fan commented on the snap: ‘Looks like you’ve got six toes 👀’.

Hitting back at her follower, sassy Natasha then joked: ‘I’ve actually got 10, but don’t tell anyone.’

In fact, the pop star was just standing with one foot in front of the other which gave the illusion of an extra digit. That settles that, then!

Natasha jetted off across the pond with fiancé Charles Gay, 32, and her four children from previous relationships – Josh, 16, Harry, 14, Alfie, eight, and Ella Rose, four.

And the telly star has been sharing a load of photos from her sunny getaway with her brood, including this adorable shot outside Universal Studios.

Meanwhile, the singer was recently plagued by rumours she’d broken up with her other half after she made some pretty bold moves on social media.

After unfollowing the businessman on Instagram, Tash then got her fans talking when she posted a cryptic message about being let down by the person you love.

Luckily, it looks like things are definitely back on track as the star took to Instagram with a seriously loved-up snap this week.

Alongside the beach-side selfie, she spoke about the ‘many hurdles’ she’s faced in her life, before calling George ‘the yin to my yang’.

‘2 peas in a pod, you get me more than anyone has ever been able to’, she wrote.

‘You are my best friend because in my darkest hours you listen and hold me and tell me everything will be ok and on my best days you look at me with a look that makes me feel invincible. Soul mates until the end.’ How sweet is that?