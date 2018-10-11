The singer shared the incident on Twitter

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has accused a man of purposely ‘rubbing his penis against her’ during a train journey in London.

The singer says she’s been left feeling ‘violated,’ ‘angry,’ and ‘appalled’ after the shocking incident, which happened on a busy overground train.

Sharing a picture of the man in question on Twitter, Natasha, 36, wrote alongside it: ‘This vile excuse of a man just had his penis pushed up against me while on the overground train from London Bridge to Elmstead Woods.’

She added: ‘I thought it was a bag until I felt him heavy breathing down my neck. I am appalled and calling the transport police when I get off!’

In a second tweet, she added: ‘Honestly I am shaking a feel so violated now!

‘But more than anything I am so angry!! I had the opportunity to take his picture before he left the train – this has to stop happening to people!’

Fans were quick to rush to Natasha’s defence, describing the event as ‘disgusting’. One replied to her: ‘Omg that’s disgusting. Hope you reported him.’

Another said: ‘Hope you ok and this needs to be stopped… no one should have to go through that anytime anywhere.’

A third added: ‘That is awful and disgusting!! I hope you’re okay Natasha and I hope something happens to him!!’

While another showed their support by tweeting: ‘This happens on a regular basis it is disgusting, I felt the same when it first happened to me many years ago.

‘Sadly now I’m not even shocked it’s a regular occurrence! I think there should be a carriage on the train for females only as there is no way to police this issue.’

We hope you’re OK, Natasha!